NEET UG Counselling: MCC Extends Round 1 Seat Resignation Window, Check Round 2 Details

MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) closed the round 1 reporting/joining window for admission to Undergraduate (UG) medical programs through the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) today, August 22, 2025. MCC extended the round 1 seat resignation deadline till August 25, 2025.

The allotted institutes will verify the candidate's date tomorrow, August 23. Candidates can check the round 1 counselling schedule on the official website of the committee- mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Resignation

MCC recently extended the seat resignation deadline for round 1 to August 25, 2025 (5 pm) without forfeiture of security deposit by candidates in view of the several requests received by candidates.

Candidates who accepted the seat confirmation letter and have been allotted seats will be required to visit their allotted colleges to receive their seat resignation letter. Those without seat confirmation letter need not go to their allotted college- they can download their resignation letter from MCC's portal.

The committee has not shared any official date for round 2 counselling but students can expect it to be released on August 24, 2025.

The committee oversees the NEET UG counselling process for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ, as well as seats in central and deemed universities, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), and in AIIMS and JIPMER.