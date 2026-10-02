'Don't Stop Ambulances For VIP Convoys': Assam Government's Order Amid Row

The Assam government has instructed all District Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), in strict guidelines, to ensure that ambulances and other emergency vehicles are never obstructed during VIP convoy movements. The orders have been issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The directive came following a backlash after police stopped an ambulance in Silchar to make way for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's convoy on Wednesday afternoon.

The ambulance was carrying a 42-year-old patient, Rasaraj Chakraborty, who later died while undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) early Thursday morning.

The SMCH authorities and the family members of the patient said the death was not linked to the traffic delay. The patient was suffering from cirrhosis and it was a chronic case.

The CMO order addressed to all DCs and SSPs emphasised that "under no circumstances should the movement of ambulances or other emergency vehicles be impeded on account of VIP carcade arrangements."

"Pursuant to yesterday's directions by HCM Dr @himantabiswa, instructions have been reiterated to all DCs and SPs to strictly ensure there are no inconvenience caused to public during the passage of Chief Minister's convoy - which has also been curtailed to a minimum compliant with security needs. All officials may take note," the X handle of the CMO stated in a post while sharing the order.

The state government added that clear directions had already been issued requiring emergency vehicles, particularly ambulances, fire tenders and police response units, to be given unhindered passage at all times.