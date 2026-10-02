From Early-Morning Training To Strict Diet: How Assam's Lovlina Borgohain, 29 Today, Won Asian Games Gold

Some birthdays are unforgettable, and for Lovlina Borgohain, turning 29 will forever remain a memory she will cherish. Today, she not only gave herself a present but also made the entire country proud by winning India's 12th gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.

She is the second Indian woman to win an Asian Games boxing gold medal after the legendary Mary Kom, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Lovlina Borgohain participated in the 75 kg boxing category and won the final by defeating China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

How Assam's Lovlina Borgohain Won Asian Games Gold

Lovlina's father, Tiken Borgohain, told The Times of India that the athlete called her parents after she won the medal. The athlete won silver at the 2022 Asian Games, and her parents were hopeful that this time, she would change the colour of the medal.

Speaking to the publication, Tiken Borgohain said that they had spoken to her over a video call. "She was very happy and looked confident for the final as well. Like any other parents, we also expect that she will bring gold this time."

He further shared that the athlete was working hard to bring the gold medal home. "She is currently on a diet in order to maintain her weight. Otherwise, it will be a problem if she gains more weight. That is why she played the last two matches in a slightly weak health condition," he added.'

Lovlina Borgohain's Diet And Fitness Routine

Lovlina Borgohain hails from Baramukhia village in Assam's Golaghat district. She initially trained in martial arts and later switched to boxing.

In 2021, Padum Boro, the boxing coach who spotted Lovlina's talent, opened up about her diet and fitness routine. "From the first day, I focused on her basics. She is a tall boxer, and that is a huge advantage for her. I prepared her to win international medals," he said.

He further added that the athlete has always been disciplined about her routine and remained focused on her goals.

"She trains early in the morning. She would get up at five. We would start at six in the morning. For two hours we would train till eight. Then there will be an afternoon session from three to six. We would have a double session every day. She maintains a strict diet and eats whatever she is given in the SAI centre. She starts her with two eggs. And then at night two as well. At lunch and dinner, we have chicken, or fish," Boro revealed.

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