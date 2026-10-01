Assam Government Employee Found Dead Inside Department's Headquarters

In a shocking incident, Ranjay Baruah, a 55-year-old senior assistant with the Assam Agriculture Department, was found dead inside a washroom at the department's administrative building, Krishi Bhawan, in the Khanapara-Six Mile area of Guwahati on Thursday.

According to a colleague, Baruah didn't return to his residence after leaving the office on Wednesday. He arrived at the office without his mobile phone, staff members added.

Rabin Malakar, a staff member of Krishi Bhawan, said that when he arrived at the office at around 10:20 am on Thursday, colleagues were discussing Baruah's absence since the previous day.

Malakar said he later went to the washroom and found Baruah hanging inside. He immediately informed other staff members, following which the matter was reported to the police.

"He was a good man, and there were no complaints against him. He was always cheerful. I saw him watching cricket on his mobile yesterday," Malakar said.

Police reached the spot and began an investigation into the incident.

The circumstances surrounding Baruah's death are yet to be ascertained.

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