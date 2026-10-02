In Guwahati Shocker, Woman Stripped, Assaulted By Bouncers In Nightclub

A woman was allegedly stripped and assaulted inside a nightclub in Guwahati's Khanapara area late Thursday night. Those present there claimed bouncers were involved in the disturbing incident at the 'Locals' cafe and lounge in the Khanapara area.

In a video being widely shared on social media, the woman is seen lying on the floor without any clothes and being kicked by two other women. Some men are also seen with them. Another video shows a woman trying to pick her up before a car arrives and blocks their view.

The woman's identity has not been ascertained.

Sources said that she was allegedly pushed to the floor and stripped before being attacked in the club. Both men and women bouncers were among those who assaulted her, they added.

She was later brought down from the club's fourth floor to what appeared to be the parking area.

The reason behind the confrontation is not clear yet. It is also not known what had happened before the alleged assault.

When mediapersons reached the nightclub, the establishment was found closed, with the lights switched off. No one from the club management came out to speak.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident, but it's not clear if anyone from the club has been questioned.