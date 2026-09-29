8-Day Police Custody For Male Friend Of Woman Who Died In Guwahati Homestay

The male friend of the 22-year-old student, who was found dead at a homestay in Guwahati last week, has been sent to eight days of police custody.

Asik Ali, who was arrested after her body was found on Saturday, had claimed that she had hanged herself. Skeptical of his version, the police are interrogating him to unravel what led to the woman's death.

The homestay's caretaker, owner, and other staff have also been detained for questioning.

Ali had been in a relationship with the woman for several years, his family has told NDTV. His mother said the woman had even visited their home during Eid and that they had earlier opposed their interfaith relationship. "If my son is guilty, he should be punished," she said.

The accused's father said Ali had taken the woman to hospital with the help of security personnel after the incident.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the probe would cover all available evidence, including digital records and the statements of the two families.

"The investigation into the incident is underway, and those responsible will be punished. The investigation will examine all available information, including Facebook and phone records. The statements of the parents of both individuals will also be part of the investigation," he said.