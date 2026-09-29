Guwahati Homestay Employee Arrested Days After Student's Death

Guwahati Police have arrested an employee of the homestay where a 22-year-old student was found dead last week. The employee, Minut Ali, had arranged and consumed liquor with the couple, police sources said.

Ali had been in police custody for questioning for the last three days. He was formally arrested and taken to court after a medical examination today.

Read : 'They Will Kill Me, Mom': Woman, 22, Found Dead At Guwahati Homestay, Male Friend Arrested

The victim was a sociology student at Gauhati University. She had gone to Rudra's Guest House in the Azara-Dharapur area with her male friend. On Saturday, she was found unconscious inside one of the rooms. She was later declared dead at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The police have been investigating the circumstances inside the room and questioning the people present at the homestay.

The victim's male friend had told police that she had hanged herself, but investigators said the claim has not yet been established.

Read : Probe Suggests Murder In Guwahati Homestay Death Case

West Guwahati DCP Bolin Deori had also said the couple was allowed to stay at the homestay despite allegedly not having sufficient documents. The required records were also not properly maintained, the DCP said.

According to police, an altercation had taken place between the victim and her male friend during the night. Injury marks were found on the woman's body, the police said, adding that the murder angle was also being probed.