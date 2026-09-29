Probe Suggests Murder In Guwahati Homestay Death Case

The investigation into the death of a young woman at a homestay in Guwahati's Dharapur area is pointing towards murder, West Guwahati DCP Bolin Deori said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, DCP Deori said the woman and her male companion had been allowed to stay at the homestay despite allegedly not having sufficient documents.

"The homestay had allowed them to stay without sufficient documents. They were allowed to stay there. The issue of whether the required records were maintained will be examined separately," DCP Deori said.

According to police, the woman and the man had an altercation during the night. The woman later called her mother at around 2 am and spoke about the incident.

Police subsequently reached the homestay and the woman was taken to hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Police said injury marks were found on her body. Asked whether the case was being treated as murder, DCP Deori said the investigation was pointing in that direction.

"Our investigation so far is pointing in that direction. We are looking at all angles. I cannot disclose much at this stage, but the investigation has progressed considerably," he said.

Police have collected CCTV footage from the homestay and surrounding areas and are examining it along with other evidence gathered during the probe.

The woman's family has alleged that she told her mother over the phone that she needed help because of "these people". Police said the claim was being verified and had not yet been independently established.

A case has been registered and the woman's male companion was produced before a court. Police had sought in custody for 8 days. Investigators are also questioning other people who were present at the homestay.

On allegations that the male companion had links with drug peddlers, DCP Deori said police had received such claims from local residents but had not found sufficient evidence to establish them so far.

"We have received such allegations from local residents. We are verifying them, but at this stage we do not have sufficient evidence to establish that," he said.

Police have also flagged alleged lapses in guest verification and record-keeping at the Dharapur homestay. The DCP said action would be taken if violations were established.

Another Woman Rescued From Jalukbari Homestay

In a separate incident, another young woman was rescued from a homestay in Guwahati's Jalukbari area on Sunday night.

The incident took place at Sunflower Homestay after Jalukbari police received information about the woman's condition.

The woman, who is from Jorhat, was rescued by police. A man who had brought her to the homestay was taken into custody.

He has been identified as Chan Mia of Sipajhar, Assam. The homestay manager has also been taken into custody as police continue their inquiry.

DCP Bolin Deori confirmed the rescue and said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

The owner of the homestay, identified as Arfat Shah, has also allegedly misbehaved with journalists who reached the spot while reporting the incident.