"I Only Held Him By The Collar": Siwet Tomar Reacts To R<i>ise And Fall 2</i> Eviction After Shehzad Poonawalla Clash

Siwet Tomar was evicted from Rise and Fall 2 after a physical altercation with fellow contestant Shehzad Poonawalla. The dispute between the two escalated during their time on the reality show. Now, Siwet has broken his silence on the controversy.

In a video statement shared on Instagram, the Roadies alum refuted allegations that he had attacked Shehzad from behind. He instead accused the political analyst of repeatedly provoking him.

"Many people told me I hit him from behind. Honestly, when I was walking towards him, he turned around. So if you see the next cut, I'm face-to-face with him, I'm holding him by the collar. Then I had five seconds with him when no one else was near us. If I wanted to hit him, I would've thrashed him right there. I was just holding his collar. It was a constant provocation for at least 20 minutes," Siwet said.

In a separate post, Siwet wrote, “If you think you can mislead people and I'll simply walk away, you clearly don't know me. I have said it once, and I'll say it clearly: I will not play with or engage with someone who has wronged me until there is a sincere apology. That isn't ego — that's my boundary. And when I give my word, I stand by it.”

He added, "I won't back off because everyone stands against me. Even if I have to stand alone, I'll stand my ground. Because for me, a word is a word. The earth belongs to the brave."

The controversy erupted in Episode 3 of Rise and Fall Season 2, which premiered on September 26 on Prime Video and Amazon MX Player. The incident took place during the ‘Ultimate Ruler' task, when a discussion between Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker and Siwet Tomar got heated. The exchange soon turned physical after Siwet confronted Shehzad, leading to a scuffle in which Shehzad's shirt was torn.

After reviewing the incident, the makers decided to evict Siwet from the show. The eviction led to further tension inside the house. Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel claimed that Shehzad had verbally provoked Siwet. They also briefly refused to participate in the task, calling for the incident to be reconsidered.

Also Read | Who Is Siwet Tomar, Rise And Fall 2 Contestant Ousted After Fight With Shehzad Poonawalla