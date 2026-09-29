<i>Mirzapur</i> Director Gurmmeet Singh Reacts To Hanuman Ansh's <i>Box Office</i> Success

Director Gurmmeet Singh, who helms the popular Mirzapur franchise, is currently basking in the success of his latest project. Released on September 4, Mirzapur: The Movie surpassed trade expectations and emerged as a major commercial success. Around the same time, devotional drama Hanuman Ansh also struck a chord with audiences at the box office. The filmmaker has now shared his thoughts on how two “drastically different” projects have managed to connect with viewers.

Talking about the success of his gangster drama, Gurmmeet Singh told the Free Press Journal, "I don't think anyone could've imagined the response we have received. The fandom for the franchise was huge, but to see them arrive in cinemas and wholeheartedly enjoy the film has been an unbelievable experience and one that we will always cherish."

He added, "The impact of Mirzapur in a community viewing setting was actually seeded in our minds even before the release of the first season. Two episodes of Season 1 premiered at the MAMI festival in 2018 and the rapturous response the show got made it clear that this was a world that could be theatre-worthy.

“Since 2019, Ritesh Sidhwani has been constantly telling Puneet (writer) and me that Mirzapur needs a big screen iteration and we finally managed to crack that now,” he said.

"It's absolutely amazing considering that they are drastically different genres. It just puts so much faith in the cinegoers, confirming that as long as they like what they see, they will keep the cinema halls full," he said.

On the work front, Gurmeet Singh is now working on a new web series titled Pan Parda Zarda. The show features Mona Singh, Tanvi Azmi and Tanya Maniktala in key roles. The filmmaker also has two streaming shows and a feature film in the works under his production banner, Cheetah on the Moon.

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