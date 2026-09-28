<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 52: Neem Karoli Baba Film Crosses 400 Crore Mark

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh continues its impressive run at the box office.

What's Happening

The spiritual drama has completed 52 days in cinemas and has now crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in worldwide gross collections.

In India, the film has gone past Rs 300 crore in nett earnings.

The film witnessed a jump in collections on its eighth Sunday.

According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 9.00 crore nett in India on Day 52, compared with Rs 6.50 crore nett on Saturday. The latest figure marks a 38.5% increase from the previous day.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 46.0% on Sunday across 4,387 shows. On Saturday, it registered 37.0% occupancy from 3,979 shows.

Following its latest day's earnings, Hanuman Ansh has accumulated Rs 307.03 crore in India nett collections. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 362.70 crore.

The film's Hindi 2D version recorded 53.33% overall occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows registered 30.54% occupancy, while afternoon screenings saw the figure climb to 60.38%. Evening shows recorded the day's highest occupancy at 75.00%, followed by 47.38% during night shows.

The movie also saw an increase in its number of screenings, with 4,387 shows on Sunday compared with 3,979 shows a day earlier.

With an India gross of Rs 362.70 crore and an overseas gross of Rs 38.50 crore, the film's worldwide collection has reached Rs 401.20 crore.

Hanuman Ansh has remained in cinemas for eight weeks. Its India nett collections across the first seven weeks stood at Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1, Rs 40 lakh in Week 2, Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3, Rs 61 crore in Week 4, Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5, Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6 and Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7. The film is currently running in its eighth week.

Background

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi-language spiritual drama featuring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge in the lead roles. Vishal Chaturvedi has written and directed the film.

Set in pre-Independence India, the film follows the early life of Lakshmi Narayan. After losing his mother, the young boy leaves his home and begins travelling across northern India in search of God. Along the way, he encounters several experiences that shape his journey and ultimately lead to his transformation into Neem Karoli Baba.