'Distress Call, Then Men Answered Phone': Father Of Assam Student Found Dead

A 22-year-old Gauhati University student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay on the outskirts of Guwahati on Saturday.

Her father told NDTV that his family received a distress call from her in the early hours of Saturday, after which two men allegedly answered her phone during repeated attempts to contact her and gave different locations.

The girl was later found critically ill at a homestay on the outskirts of Guwahati. She was taken to a nearby health facility and subsequently shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, her father said the girl had left home on Friday after asking for Rs 2,000 to spend time with friends.

The family had recently celebrated her birthday, he said. She went out in the evening, later returned briefly after buying something to eat and shared it with her younger sister.

The father said he spoke to her over the phone at around 8 pm. She told him she was having food with a friend and said she would stay at a female friend's place if it got late.

Distress Call Around 2 am

According to her father, the family became alarmed around 2 am when the girl's mother received a call from her.

He said the girl told her mother that she had been beaten and kicked in the chest and was having difficulty breathing. She allegedly told her that people inside the room had locked the door and were assaulting her.

The family immediately left home and began looking for her while repeatedly calling her mobile phone.

'Two Men Answered Her Phone'

Her father told NDTV that some of the calls were answered by men.

He said two different men spoke to the family during separate calls. On one occasion, the family was allegedly told that the girl was breathless, while on another call they were told that she was unconscious.

The father also claimed that the family was given different locations when they tried to find her, making it difficult for them to determine where she was.

The family then contacted the police, following which they were informed that a girl had been taken to a nearby primary health facility.

Family Finds Her In Critical Condition

The family reached the facility and found the girl in a critical condition, her father said.

She was later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police have arrested her male companion in connection with the case and are investigating the circumstances leading to her death. Police have also recorded an account that she died by suicide. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding that claim.

Father Raises Assault Allegations

The girl's father told NDTV that he noticed what he described as injury marks on her body.

He alleged that there were injuries on her lips, cheeks and chest and claimed there appeared to be injuries around her private parts. He also alleged that her hands may have been tied.

The father suspects that more than one person may have been involved and has alleged that his daughter was assaulted and killed.

These allegations are part of the family's account and have not been established by investigators. The circumstances of her death are being investigated, with the post-mortem examination and forensic findings expected to be important to the probe.

The father also said the family had no knowledge of the girl travelling with a male friend and that they were surprised when photographs of the two began circulating.

He said the family has faith in the police and the government and appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure a thorough investigation and strict action if anyone is found responsible.

Describing his daughter, he said his daughter was friendly and would quickly form a bond with people she met. He added that she had been looking for a job.