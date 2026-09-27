"Was Gang-Raped, Killed": Father Of Woman Found Dead At Guwahati Homestay

The family of a 22-year-old student who was found dead in a homestay on the outskirts of Assam's Guwahati has alleged that she was gang-raped before she was killed.

The student died after she was found in a critical condition at a local homestay in Garal, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Saturday, with police arresting her 26-year-old alleged boyfriend.

"It was a gangrape case because her body have marks. She was gang-raped before she was killed," her father told reporters this morning.

He said she had left home around 5 pm on Friday, saying that she was going out to eat with her friends.

He said that around 10 pm, she informed her mother over the phone that she would be staying at the university hostel with a friend as it was late.

"At around 2 am, she rang her mother and told that she was badly beaten. After saying that her call was disconnected. Before killing my daughter, they gang-raped her," he said.

He also claimed that she was tied up with ropes.

"The marks on her body tells that she was tortured before she was murdered," he said.

On Saturday, he said that his daughter had called her mother in the middle of the night to say, "They will kill me," before her phone was "probably snatched".

The arrested boyfriend, Asif Ali, told them that she died by suicide.

"We don't believe his version. We need to continue our investigation," Guwahati West Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bolin Deori had told NDTV on Saturday.

"The inquiry is in the preliminary stage. And we suspect this as a kind of murder," he said, adding, "We haven't found blood on the body or the floor, and our investigation is on,"

According to Deori, police were alerted by the local health facility after she was brought there unconscious. She was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared her dead.

Deori said police are questioning the homestay owner, caretakers and other staff.