Former Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga To Receive Degree Certificate After 60 Years

Former Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front president Zoramthanga, 82, will receive his degree certificate from Gauhati University on Thursday.

Zoramthanga appeared for the final undergraduate examination in 1966 from Dhanamanjuri College in Manipur, then affiliated with Gauhati University, with English as his major subject. He passed the examination with a second-class result.

After completing the examination, he went underground as a member of the MNF, which had launched an armed struggle under the leadership of Laldenga. He could not collect his undergraduate degree certificate at that time due to armed struggle.

At a ceremony at the Phanidhar Dutta Seminar Hall on August 20, the university Vice-Chancellor will formally hand over the certificate to Zoramthanga.

Zoramthanga joined the MNF in 1965 and went underground the following year. He remained closely associated with then MNF chief Laldenga until the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986, playing an important role in the organisation's political, military and diplomatic activities.

He is also the author of From Guerrilla Fighter to Chief Minister, an autobiography published by Penguin Books in 2026. During the lecture, he is expected to reflect on various aspects of his political journey, from his years as an underground MNF leader to his tenure as Chief Minister.

In a post on X, Gauhati University wrote: "Gauhati University invites you to a special lecture by Shri Zoramthanga, President of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and former Chief Minister of Mizoram, on the journey "From Guerrilla Fighter to a Peacemaker."

The programme will be organised by OKDISCD & GUINEIS in collaboration with the Centre for South East Asian Studies (CSEAS), Gauhati University.