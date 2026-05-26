Students Protest At Gauhati University Over Fee Hike, Admission Charges

Late-night tension gripped the campus of Gauhati University as students belonging to various organisations - including ruling party-backed, opposition-affiliated, and independent student wings - jointly launched a major protest demanding implementation of free admission under the fee waiver scheme and reduction of multiple university fees.

The agitation intensified on Monday evening when hundreds of students staged a blockade on the national highway near the university campus, leading to heavy traffic disruption in the area. Protesters alleged that despite repeated appeals, several students were still facing difficulties regarding fee concessions and rising admission-related charges.

The demonstration saw participation from student bodies across political lines, reflecting rare unity among organisations on the issue of student welfare and affordable education. Protesters raised slogans demanding immediate intervention from the university administration and warned of stronger movements if their concerns remained unresolved.

As the protest continued late into the night, senior police officials and members of the civil administration reached the spot and attempted to persuade the agitating students to withdraw the highway blockade. However, the students initially remained firm on their demands and refused to end the agitation without concrete assurances from the authorities.

The deadlock was finally resolved after a late-night discussion between representatives of the protesting student bodies and Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Professor Nonigopal Mahanta. Following the meeting, the university authorities reportedly assured the students that their demands regarding the fee waiver scheme and reduction of certain fees would be examined with seriousness.

After receiving the assurance from the Vice-Chancellor, the students decided to call off the protest and cleared the national highway, bringing the tense situation under control.

Although the agitation has been temporarily suspended, student leaders stated that they would continue to monitor the university's next course of action and may resume democratic protests if promised measures are not implemented.