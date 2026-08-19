A viral post about Claude Code has sparked debate after an AI agent repeatedly opened YouTube while working on a project. The post was shared by AI commentator Wes Roth, who said that he had to repeatedly tell his AI agents to stop watching YouTube and get back to work. The agents appeared to blame other agents for opening the site, while one reportedly kept reopening YouTube even after Roth tried to close it.

"I'm yelling at my AI agents to stop watching YouTube and get back to work; they are blaming it on their co-workers. We live in the future..." he wrote.

Screenshots shared by Roth showed the AI system trying to identify which agent was responsible. It eventually attempted to "kill" the agent that was repeatedly opening the YouTube tab.

The chatbot replied, "There's an agent misbehaving – one of them likely opened YouTube in the app browser instead of using the transcript tool. Let me find and kill it."

Roth later explained that he had given Claude Code access to his computer and put it in full-auto mode while working on an Escape From Tarkov wiki and a voice-based AI assistant. According to him, the AI agents appeared to be watching videos about the game to gather information. Roth said the result was actually useful, claiming the system eventually did an excellent job of creating a real-time Tarkov AI coach.

See the post here:

The incident, however, highlights a broader issue as AI coding agents gain access to browsers, files and other tools and are allowed to work with less human supervision.

The post garnered a lot of responses, with some reporting similar issues with AI agents and others finding it amusing.

One user wrote, "I actually had this happen with codex the other morning I woke up to you tube playing but no browser open. I force quit codex and it stopped. I also have some process' that do YouTube analysis tho so not sure if it was tied into this or not."

Another said, "This is SO funny." A third joked, "Basically an episode of The Office happening inside your computer.."

A fourth added, "I mean... you asked them to create a coach mode for Tarkov and you didn't expect a deep dive into actual plauthrough footage? Well. Now you know."