YouTuber Sourav Joshi Abused By Group Of Men In Uttarakhand, Then A Car Chase

A group of men allegedly abused YouTuber Sourav Joshi and his family while they were travelling in a car in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday.

Joshi posted a blog on his YouTube channel 'souravjvlogs' about the incident that took place when the YouTuber was travelling with his wife and two brothers. According to him, the men, sitting in a black Nissan Micra with the number plate 'UK04AJ5953', initially asked him to roll down his window, which he believed was to say hello.

When they did, the men started abusing them.

"We rolled our window down since we thought they wanted to say hello. But they abused us and fled," Joshi said.

The people in the car were allegedly drunk, he added.

Joshi, who was driving, then chased the car that was moving at high speed.

At one point, they found the vehicle parked, and the group of men had fled the scene. They left the car's engine turned on, windows rolled down, and mobile phones inside.

Joshi filed a complaint with the police.

Officials said cops are trying to identify and arrest the accused men by reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Joshi has over 4 crore followers on YouTube, and over one crore followers on Instagram.

(With inputs from Harspal Singh)