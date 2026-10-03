"Why Was Sahil Asked To Leave?" IIT Bombay Professor Questioned In Student Suicide

The Mumbai Crime Branch questioned IIT-Bombay Professor Suryanarayana Doolla for nearly 10 hours in connection with the death of second-year student Sahil Wakode, focusing on what happened between the professor and the student inside the examination hall shortly before Sahil returned to his hostel room.

Sahil Wakode was found dead in his hostel room at IIT-Bombay on September 18 after allegedly being caught cheating during a mid-semester examination.

Investigators questioned Doolla about the alleged confrontation after Sahil was reportedly found using a phone during an examination, the conversation between the two, any previous interaction, and allegations of caste-based remarks and harassment made by Sahil's family.

Doolla, who was named in the FIR based on a complaint by Sahil's family, denied allegations of harassment as well as any casteist remarks during the questioning, according to sources.

The Crime Branch is now comparing his statement with CCTV footage, witness statements and other evidence collected during the investigation.

What Did The Crime Branch Ask Doolla?

Doolla was questioned about the events leading up to Sahil Wakode's death and his interactions with Sahil, particularly what happened during the examination on September 18.

Investigators specifically sought to establish what transpired between Doolla and Sahil inside the examination hall between around 12:30 pm and 12:45 pm.

The probable questionnaire points pursued by the Crime Branch included:

What exactly happened inside the examination hall between Doolla and Sahil after Sahil was allegedly found using the phone?

What words/conversation took place between the two during the 12:30–12:45 pm period?

Why was Sahil asked to leave the examination hall, and what happened immediately afterwards?

Did Doolla have any prior interaction with Sahil before the examination incident?

Specific allegations by Sahil's family regarding caste-based remarks/harassment - Doolla's response to each allegation.

Whether Doolla had reported the examination incident to senior IIT officials, and when.

What was the official procedure applicable to a student caught using a phone during the examination?

Whether Doolla had any interaction with Sahil after he left the examination hall.

Police may also be checking Doolla's version against CCTV and statements of students or other officials present.

Police are also examining whether there had been any previous interaction between Doolla and Sahil.

CCTV, Electronic Devices Being Examined

The Crime Branch is verifying Doolla's statement against evidence collected during the investigation. CCTV footage reportedly captures the examination-hall incident and Sahil subsequently returning to his hostel room.

Investigators have so far recorded statements from around 45 people, including Sahil's parents, fellow students, hostel staff and others connected to the case.

Sahil's two mobile phones, laptop and tablet have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for forensic examination and data retrieval. Police are also probing the circumstances surrounding the alleged use of ChatGPT during the examination.

IIT-Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare is likely to be summoned by the Crime Branch to record his statement as part of the probe.

Students Intensify Protest

Meanwhile, a group of IIT-Bombay students protesting the alleged suicide of Sahil Wakode on Friday began a hunger strike, demanding accountability from the institute administration and the resignation of its director.

The students have been protesting for the past 15 days and decided to intensify their agitation after Sahil's parents, who are on hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, were denied permission by police to continue their protest on weekends, news agency PTI reported.

The protesting students marched towards the institute's main gate on Friday and presented an 18-point charter of demands to the administration.

Their key demands include an independent and transparent investigation into Wakode's death, changes to the inquiry committee appointed by the institute, the resignation of IIT-Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare, and the suspension of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who has been accused of caste-based discrimination by Wakode's parents.

The students said they would continue their agitation through the hunger strike to press for justice and accountability from the institute.



