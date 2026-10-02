IIT Bombay Begins CEED, UCEED Registration Process 2027: Check Detailed Schedule

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) registration process 2027. Interested candidates can now register for the exam by visiting the official website, and submitting the application form. The last date to apply for the exam is October 31, 2026.

Before registering for the exam, candidates must check the detailed eligibility criteria properly in order for successful registration. Once the regular registration window closes, applicants can apply for the exam with a late fee from November 1 to 6, 2026.

The UCEED, CEED exam is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2027 and the admit card for the same will be released on January 1, 2027.

UCEED, CEED Application Form 2027: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register for the exam.

Step 1: Go to the official website, and click on the registration link on the homepage.

Step 2: Once clicked on the link now enter details such as name, mobile number and email id. Submit it to get the login credentials on the email address.

Step 3: Now using the login details fill in the application form with all the necessary details.

Step 4: Select the exam centre and also upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and submit.

For UCEED exam 2027 eligible candidates can apply through this portal, uceed.iitb.ac.in and for CEED 2027 applicants can apply via the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED, CEED Application Fee 2027

Applicants can check the category-wise required registration fee from below:

Female: Rs 2,000

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 2,000

All other candidate: Rs 4,000

Candidates can apply for the exam with a late fee till November 6, 2026.