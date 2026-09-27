From IIT Bombay to Building India's AI Future: Meet Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder of Sarvam AI

Pratyush Kumar, an IIT Bombay graduate and ETH Zurich PhD holder, has moved his career from academic research to entrepreneurship, co-founding Sarvam AI to develop a future where AI is widely accessible to everyone in India. He is an alumna of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay from where he completed his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering before pursuing a PhD in Computer Science at ETH Zurich, Switzerland.

After completing his doctoral studies, Kumar stayed at EHT another year as a postdoctoral researcher. He then later moved from academia to the technology industry.

Pratyush Kumar joined IBM as a research scientist after his academic assignment in Switzerland. He spent three years in the industry before returning back to academia.

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In April 2018, he joined Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras as a faculty member and one year later, in 2019, he co-founded One Fourth Labs, an initiative related with technology education and research.

In 2020, Kumar co-founded AI4Bharat, an initiative focused on developing artificial intelligence and language technologies for India. The initiative works towards making AI technologies more accessible to Indian language users. Alongside his work at AI4Bharat, he also worked as a researcher at Microsoft for two years.

Then in 2023, Pratyush alongside Vivek Raghavan co-founded Sarvam AI, an Artificial Intelligence company focused on developing AI models for the Indian community.

Pratyush Kumar, based on academic and corporate expertise said, "Our aim is to establish Sarvam AI as a beacon for AI innovation, attracting the brightest minds to tackle foundational research challenges right here in India."