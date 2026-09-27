Union Public Service Commission Opens Applications for 13 Government Posts; Apply by October 16

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for 13 government posts under the advertisement no. 12/2026. The recruitment drive offers opportunities for candidates in technical, legal and medical fields.

The registration process is ongoing, candidates can apply for the various posts through the official application portal, upsconline.nic.in. The registration link will remain active until October 16, 2026 by 6pm.

Details of Vacancies

According to the advertisements, the vacancies are spread among four posts in different departments. Candidates can check the vacancy details below:

Junior Technical Officer: 1

Assistant Legislative Council: 8

Law Officer: 3

Specialist Grade II (Junior Scale): 1

Eligibility Criteria and Qualifications

- Applicants applying for the Junior Technical Officer post, must hold a degree in Science or Engineering along with a post graduate diploma in Sugar Technology from a recognized university. They must also have at least three years of relevant experience in teaching, research or advisory experience in the field of Sugar Technology.

- Candidates applying for the Assistant Legislative Council posts must have a law degree from a recognized university along with it they should also meet the prescribed professional experience requirement. The role includes legislative drafting and Scrutiny of Statutory Rules and Orders etc.

- A degree in law from a recognized Institute or University is a must for candidates applying for the Law Officer post. Applicants must also have two years of experience in legal work as a legal practitioner or in government office.

- Applicants applying for the Specialist Grade II (Junior Scale) post must have a recognized medical qualification along with post graduate degree.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the interview round on the basis of the information provided by them in their application form and their performance in the recruitment test if held. Applicants must provide correct information in their form, as if at any stage or at the time of the interview any details given by them or any claim made by them is found to be false or untrue then the candidature is liable to be rejected by the commission or either they can be debarred permanently or for a specified period.

For more detailed information on vacancies or application instructions candidates can visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.