UPSC ESE 2027 Registration Opens For 480 Vacancies: Check Application Details

UPSC ESE 2027: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027. The examination notice, inviting applications for approximately 480 vacancies across Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering categories. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the UPSC Online portal. The last date to apply is October 6, 2026, till 6 pm. The ESE Preliminary examination is scheduled for January 31, 2027, while the Main examination will be conducted on June 18, 2027. Candidates should check eligibility and application instructions before submitting the online form.

Click here: UPSC ESE 2027 Notification PDF

UPSC ESE 2026: Important Dates

Application begins: September 16, 2026

September 16, 2026 Last date to apply: October 6, 2026, till 6 pm

October 6, 2026, till 6 pm ESE Preliminary Examination: January 31, 2027

January 31, 2027 ESE Main Examination: June 18, 2027

The Preliminary examination will have two papers carrying 500 marks in total. Paper I on General Studies and Engineering Aptitude will carry 200 marks and have a duration of two hours, while the engineering discipline-specific Paper II will carry 300 marks and have a duration of three hours.

How to Apply for UPSC ESE 2027?

Candidates can follow the given below steps these steps:

Visit the UPSC Online portal at upsc.gov.in.

Complete the required registration modules, including the Universal Registration Number (URN) and Common Application Form (CAF).

Select the Engineering Services Examination 2027 application.

Enter the required personal, educational and other details.

Upload the prescribed documents, photograph and signature.

Select the engineering discipline and examination centre carefully.

Pay the applicable examination fee.

Review the application details and submit the form.

Save the application details and Application Number for future reference.

The Commission has stated that candidates should carefully verify their details before submission because the application cannot be withdrawn and corrections or modifications are not permitted after submission.

UPSC ESE 2027: Vacancy Details

The UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2027 will be conducted for recruitment to engineering services and posts under four categories:

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

The notification mentions approximately 480 vacancies, including 19 vacancies for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The number of vacancies is provisional and may be changed by the Commission.