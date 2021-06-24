UPSC Engineering Services Exam Admit Card Released

UPSC engineering services exam will be held on July 18.

The admit cards for the Engineering Services exam 2021 have been released on the website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam will be held on July 18. This is the preliminary phase of the Engineering Services exam and candidates who qualify in this exam will be shortlisted for the main exam.

UPSC ESE 2021 Admit Card

"The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination along with the proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government," the UPSC has said.

In case the photograph is not visible on the admit card, the candidate has to carry two identical photographs to the exam centre.

The Commission has set COVID-19 safety guidelines for candidates. It has asked candidates to wear masks. "Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the venue. Further, candidates are allowed to bring their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottles. Besides above, candidates have to follow COVID 19 norms of 'social distancing' as well as 'personal hygiene' inside the examination halls/rooms as well as in the premises of the venue," it has said.

The entry into venue will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates can contact the Commission till July 11 regarding any discrepancy related to the admit card.

Click here for more Jobs News