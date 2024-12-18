UPPSC ESE Recruitment 2024: Registration Begins For 604 Posts, Check Details

UPPSC ESE Recruitment 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started accepting applications for the Combined State Engineering Services (General/Special Recruitment) Examination 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 604 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in. The deadline to submit the form is January 17, 2024.

The last date for fee reconciliation and correction/modification in the submitted online application is January 24, 2025.

UPPSC ESE Recruitment 2024: Vacancies

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Irrigation and Water Resources Department

Assistant Engineer (Civil), U.P. Jal Nigam (Rural)

Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical), U.P. Jal Nigam (Rural)

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Rural Institution or Government, or Engineering Department

Assistant Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical), Housing and Urban Planning Department (U.P. Development Authorities Centralised Service)

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Housing and Urban Planning Department (U.P. Development Authorities Centralised Service)

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Public Works Department (P.W.D.)

U.P. Agriculture Service Group 'B' Grade-2 (Engineering Branch), Agriculture Department

Assistant Director, Energy Department

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Irrigation and Water Resources Directorate

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Medical Health and Family Welfare Department

The official notification reads: "The candidates will be entirely responsible for online submission of the application. The application of the candidate will be accepted only after the payment of the fee in the bank until the last date of fee submission. Candidates are also directed to visit the website of the commission for updates. All future information/instructions will be sent to the candidates on their mobile number and email ID as linked in O.T.R. by SMS or email."

UPPSC ESE Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply