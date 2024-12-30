UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Answer Key Objection Window To Close Tomorrow, Check Details

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the objection window for the PCS Preliminary Exam 2024 answer key tomorrow.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can raise objections to the UPPSC Answer Key by visiting the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections

Step 1. Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2. Log in using your registration number and password

Step 3. Navigate to the "Answer Key Objection" link and click on it

Step 4. Select the questions you wish to challenge

Step 5. Upload supporting documents or evidence in the prescribed format

Step 6. Submit your objections and download the acknowledgment for future reference

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024: Exam Pattern

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducts a state-level examination to recruit candidates for various positions in the Uttar Pradesh state government. The exam is divided into three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the interview.

The UPPSC preliminary exam consists of two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and the UPPSC CSAT (Paper 2). The main exam, however, is more challenging, consisting of eight papers, including General Hindi, General English, and General Studies. In the interview test, candidates are evaluated on their overall personality, problem-solving skills, communication abilities.

The UPPSC 2024 preliminary exam was held on December 22. The exam was conducted in two shifts: the first from 9.30am to 11.30am, and the second from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, across 75 districts of the state. This year, the exams were conducted for over 500,000 candidates in multiple shifts to ensure fairness and quality.

