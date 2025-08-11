Uttar Pradesh To Amend UPPSC Rules To Stop Paper Leaks

The Uttar Pradesh government will table the Public Service Commission (Procedure Regulation Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the state assembly today during the monsoon session, aiming to strengthen security in UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recruitment examinations and curb incidents of paper leaks.

Under the new provisions, question papers will now be prepared in four different sets instead of the current three. Each set will be created by separate subject experts and packed in colour-coded envelopes with confidential codes before being dispatched to examination centres.

The bill proposes amendments to sub-sections 1, 3, 4, and 5 of Section 10 of the UPPSC Act, 1985. Sub-section 1 will mandate four sets of question papers prepared by four different experts. Sub-section 3 will require experts to submit sealed envelopes of question papers, along with receipts, to the commission. As per sub-section 4, paper checkers will examine all four sets, seal them without any identifying marks, and hand them over to the exam controller. Sub-section 5 will make the printer solely responsible for any irregularities.

The exam controller will select one sealed set without opening it, send it for printing, and ensure its delivery to exam centres in sealed packets, marked with both colour codes and confidential codes.

The state cabinet approved the ordinance for these changes on July 22. The move is intended to close loopholes, prevent paper leaks, and make UPPSC recruitment examinations more secure from all angles.