UPPSC To Deactivate PCS Prelims Answer Key Link Today, Details Here

The answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will be deactivated today (October 24), the exam body said in a statement, adding that candidates who appeared for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Pre.) Examination-2025 can access the provisional key by visiting uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC said the examination was conducted in two phases on October 12, 2025. "If there are any objections to the questions and answers that the Commission has posted on the website, the entire question will be written in the format specified, along with the number of questions listed in Question Booklet Bar-code No. 2471441 and Question Booklet Bar-code No. 4471529 and the appropriate options. The Commission's response will also be written, along with options like a, b, c, and d, and the suggested response in the form of an objection," it added. The objection window will close on October 25 (Saturday).



Submissions of objections based on barcode numbers other than Question Booklet Bar-codes 2471441 and 4471529, or without proof, or with illegible and irrelevant evidence, will not be taken into consideration.



How to download UPPCS prelims answer key:



Visit the official website of UPPSC, then click on the answer key link, followed by entering your login credentials. Download the key and keep a hard copy if needed. Candidates can also visit the UPPSC official website for additional information.