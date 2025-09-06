UPPSC Invites Applications For 1,253 Assistant Professor Posts; Salary Up To Rs 1.82 Lakh

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for 1,253 Assistant Professor postsacross Rajkiya Colleges in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The application process includes One-Time Registration (OTR), and the last date to submit applications is October 13.

Educational Qualification

Applicants must hold a Master's degree with at least 55% marks in the relevant subject.

They should be UGC NET qualified and must also possess a PhD degree.

Age Limit



Candidates' age must be between 21 and 40 years

Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates as per government rules.

Selection Process



The selection process will consist of:

Preliminary Examination

Mains Examination

Interview

Salary



Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary in the range of Rs 57,700 to Rs 1,82,400.

Application Fee

General, EWS, and OBC candidates: Rs 125

SC/ST candidates: Rs 65

Ex-servicemen: No application fee; however, a processing fee of Rs 25 will be charged.

How To Apply

Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the One-Time Registration (OTR) tab.

Register using your mobile number and email ID.

Fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Take a printout of the submitted application for future reference.

Check official notification here