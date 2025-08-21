UPPSC CES Mains 2025 Dates Out, Check Details

UPPSC CES Mains 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the schedule for the Combined State Engineering Services (CES) Mains Examination 2025. According to the notification, the exam will be held on September 28 and 29, 2025 across various centres in Uttar Pradesh.

This stage comes after the prelims, and those who qualified will now compete for 609 vacancies under both general and special recruitment categories.

Where can candidates check the detailed timetable?

UPPSC has uploaded the complete examination schedule on its website uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates are advised to check the timetable carefully because the exam will be held in two sessions on both days.

When will the admit cards be available?

The commission will release the CES Mains 2025 admit cards soon. Candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth to download the hall ticket. Without a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID, entry to the examination centre will not be permitted.

How to download the UPPSC CES Mains admit card?

Once released, candidates can get their admit card by following these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2. Go to the Admit Card / Hall Ticket section under "What's New" or "Notifications"

Step 3. Select CES Mains 2025

Step 4. Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5. Click Download Admit Card

Step 6. Print a copy and keep it safe for exam day

What should candidates do now?

With the schedule out, aspirants are advised to revise their preparation plans, keep a close watch on the official website for admit card updates, and follow all exam guidelines carefully to avoid last-minute issues.

