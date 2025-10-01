UPPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out, Here's How To Download; Exam On October 12

UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the PCS Preliminary Examination 2025. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, using their registration number and password.

Candidates must carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre. The hall ticket includes key details such as exam centre address, roll number, reporting time, shift timing, and exam-day instructions.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2025, in offline (OMR-based) mode. The exam will be held in two shifts across various centres in Uttar Pradesh.

How To Download UPPSC PCS Admit Card 2025

Visit the UPPSC 's official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

official website, Click on the link "Download Admit Card for PCS Prelims 2025"

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code

Verify the details and click on "Submit"

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download and print at least two copies for future use

Details Mentioned On UPPSC Admit Card 2025

Candidates must carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the helpline to get the issue resolved.

The admit card contains: