UPPSC Releases PCS Admit Card. Direct Download Link Here

UPPSC admit card 2019: UPPSC PCS admit card for Prelims released @ uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC admit card 2019: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for PCS Preliminary examination 2019. The UPPSC PCS admit card is available for download on the official UPPSC website. Candidates who had successfully applied for the exam can download their UPPSC admit card using their registration number and date of birth. UP PCS admit card is available on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS admit card 2019: How to download?

Follow the steps given here to download your UPPSC admit card:

Step one: Go to official UPPSC website: www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card download link given on the home page.

Step three: Enter your registration number, date of birth in the space provided, select your gender from the dropdown box and enter the verification code.

Step four: Click on 'Download admit card' button.

Step five: Download your admit card from next page

UPPSC PCS admit card 2019: Direct link

UPPSC PCS admit card direct link

For this year's Civil Service exam, the UPPSC has notified 300 vacancies, which is 64% less than the number of vacancies notified in 2018. Last year, 831 vacancies were notified for this exam which is also referred to as the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam or the UP Provincial Civil Services (UP PCS) exam.

In 2017, only 251 vacancies were notified for the UP PCS which was later increased to 677, as per a report carried by news agency PTI.

As per the exam notice released by the Commission on October 16, the criteria for selection of candidates has also been tightened. As per the new criteria, the number of candidates to be shortlisted for the next selection level has been narrowed down.

Till 2018, number of candidates 18 times the total vacancies were shortlisted for the main based on their performance in the prelims and number of candidates 3 times the vacancies were selected to appear for the interview based on the scores obtained in the main exam written exam.

