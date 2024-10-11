UPPSC Teacher Admit Cards Out, Check Steps To Download

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Technical Education Teacher Service Exam 2024. Candidates who will be appearing in the exam can download their admit cards on the official website by using their login credentials. They will be required to present their admit cards at the centre on the day of the exam. Along with the admit cards, they also need to submit two passport-size photographs and original and a photocopy of a valid ID proof.

The exam is conducted to fill 1,370 vacancies of lecturer across various subjects. Candidates who applied for these positions can now download their admit cards from the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam will be held on October 20, 2024 and will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session of the exam will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am, while the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates must report to their designated examination centres in Lucknow at least 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Entry will close 45 minutes before the start time.

Steps to download the admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website of UPPSC.

Step 2: Click on the notification that reads: “Click here to Download ADMIT CARD under Advertisement No/Department Name:- TECHNICAL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT U.P. for the Post.”

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other required details.

Step 4: Download and save the admit card for future reference.



The exam will cover multiple subjects, including: