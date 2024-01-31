Admit Card For UPPSC Review, Assistant Review Officers Recruitment Exam 2024 Out, Check Details

UPPSC RO, ARO Exam Admit Card 2024: Schedule for Mains and interview will be announced later.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the posts of Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Review Officer (RO). Individuals appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official site. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 11, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 411 posts.



UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment Exam 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Go to the official website of UPPSC

Click on the link that reads UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2024

Enter the application number or registration number and date of birth

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and save it

The application process began on October 9, 2023, with a deadline set for November 24, 2023.

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment Exam 2024: Selection Process

The selection process for UPPSC RO and ARO positions comprises a preliminary test, Mains, and an interview. The preliminary exam is a qualifying round for the main exam, and successful candidates proceed to the interview, the final stage.

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment Exam 2024: Exam Schedule

The preliminary exam for RO and ARO posts is scheduled for February 11, 2024, marking the first stage of the process. The schedule for subsequent stages, including Mains and interview, will be announced post the preliminary exam results.

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment Exam 2024: Exam Scheme, Pattern

The UPPSC RO ARO preliminary test comprises multiple-choice objective-type questions, testing candidates on general knowledge, aptitude, and job role knowledge. It is an offline OMR-based exam, with each question having four alternative options. Correct answers earn one mark, while incorrect ones result in a deduction of 1/3 mark.

The syllabus for different subjects can be found on the official portal.