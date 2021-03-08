Uttar Pradesh Vetting Officer Exam On March 21, Admit Cards Released

UPPSC admit card for vetting officer exam has been released.

The screening test for the selection of Vetting Officers will be held on March 21, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has notified. The admit cards of all the candidates who have registered for the exam has been released. Candidates can download it from the official website of the Commission usinf their registration details.

Download UPPSC Vetting Officer Admit Card

The Commission has asked candidates to carry the admit card along with an identity proof and two photographs to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

The exam will be held on a single shift 9.30 am to 11.30 am for general knowledge and law papers.

In another notification, the UPPSC has begun the registration process for Samiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari in UP Secretariat, Office of Chief Election Officer, Board of Revenue and in its own office. A total of 228 vacancies will be filled by the UPPSC through a preliminary exam and a main exam.

The last date for submitting the application form is April 5.

Click here for more Jobs News