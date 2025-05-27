UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Declared, Check Steps To Download

UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results for the Combined State Engineering Services (CES) Preliminary Examination 2025. A total of 7,358 candidates have qualified for the Main examination, competing for 609 engineering vacancies. The results are available on the official UPPSC website.

UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025: Exam Overview

Applications Received: 78,798

Candidates Appeared: 31,639

Qualified for Mains: 7,358

Vacancies: 609 (including general and special recruitment)

UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025: How to Check the Result

Step 1. Go to the official UPPSC website.

Step 2. Navigate to the 'Notifications' section.

Step 3. Click on the 'UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025' PDF link

Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5. Use 'Ctrl+F' to search for your roll number

Step 6. Download and save the PDF for future reference



However, the Commission will soon issue a separate notification with details on the main examination schedule and application process. Qualified candidates should regularly check the official website, for updates.

UPPSC CES Exam 2025: Selection Process

The UPPSC CES Exam 2025 consists of two stages:

Preliminary Examination (Objective Type)

This is a screening exam. After qualifying, candidates become eligible for the mains. The marks of this exam are not counted in the final merit list.

Main Examination (Written and Interview)

The Main Examination comprises a written examination and an interview.

After qualifying in the written exam, candidates are called for an interview, which will count towards the final selection.

