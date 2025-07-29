UPPSC TGT Recruitment 2025: Application Begins For 7,466 Posts, Check Details

UPPSC TGT Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the official notification for the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment 2025. With 7,466 vacancies available across various subjects and categories, this recruitment drive offers an important opportunity for teaching aspirants in Uttar Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in, from July 28, 2025, to August 28, 2025.

Vacancy Details

This year's recruitment includes a total of 7,466 vacancies under the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (TGT) category. Out of these, 4,860 positions are designated for the male branch, while 2,525 posts are reserved for the female branch.



Application Fee Structure

The application fee varies based on the candidate's category:

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 100 (Exam Fee) + Rs 25 (Processing Fee) = Rs 125

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen: Rs 40 + Rs 25 = Rs 65

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): NIL + Rs 25 = Rs 25

Dependents of Freedom Fighters, Women, Skilled Players: As per their respective category

Candidates must ensure that the fee is paid as per the instructions in the third stage of the online application process.

Pay Scale and Grade Pay

Selected candidates will be placed under the Pay Matrix Level-7, with a salary range of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400, and a Grade Pay of Rs 4,600. This competitive pay scale makes the UPPSC TGT post a highly attractive career opportunity in the public sector.

How to Apply for UPPSC TGT Recruitment 2025

Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in

Register with your basic details to get a unique ID.

Fill the application form with personal, academic, and subject details.

Pay the fee online as per your category.

Upload documents (photo & signature).

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Edit if needed through the correction window till September 4, 2025.

For the latest updates, syllabus, and subject-wise vacancy details, candidates are advised to visit the official UPPSC website.