UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025 To Be Held On July 27, Check Key Instructions

UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) Preliminary Examination 2023 on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The exam will be held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm across various centres in all districts of the state.

According to official notification number 25/05/E-2/2023-24TC Prayagraj, dated July 17, 2025, candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC: uppsc.up.nic.in using their OTR (One Time Registration) number. They are required to enter login details to access the hall tickets.

UPPSC RO ARO Recruitment 2025: Exam Day Instructions

Candidates must report to the exam centre with document such as printed admit card, two passport-size photographs, and a valid photo ID (original and photocopy)

Entry will begin 1 hour 30 minutes before the UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025 starts

starts Entry will be closed 45 minutes before the start of the exam

No candidate will be allowed inside the exam hall after that

Any act of cheating, using unfair means, or leaking/question paper manipulation is considered a criminal offence. Offenders may face up to Rs 1 crore in fines and life imprisonment.

UPPSC Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Exam 2025: Selection Process

The UPPSC RO/ARO recruitment process involves three stages: the Preliminary Examination, which is qualifying in nature, followed by the Main Examination for a detailed assessment, and finally, the Interview, which is the last stage of selection.

Candidates are advised to carefully read and follow all instructions provided on their admit cards. For official updates and notices, visit the official website regularly.

