Vacancies Axed By 64%, Selection Norms Changed For UP Civil Services Exam

UP PCS 2019 exam details, vacancy, selection criteria

For this year's Civil Service exam, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has notified 300 vacancies, which is 64% less than the number of vacancies notified in 2018. Last year 831 vacancies were notified for this exam which is also referred to as the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam or the UP Provincial Civil Services (UP PCS) exam.

In 2017, only 251 vacancies were notified for the UP PCS which was later increased to 677, as per a report carried by news agency PTI.

As per the exam notice released by the Commission on October 16, the criteria for selection of candidates has also been tightened. As per the new criteria, the number of candidates to be shortlisted for the next selection level has been narrowed down.

Till 2018, number of candidates 18 times the total vacancies were shortlisted for the main based on their performance in the prelims and number of candidates 3 times the vacancies were selected to appear for the interview based on the scores obtained in the main exam written exam.

This year, number of candidates to be shortlisted for the main exam will be 13 times the number of vacancies and for the interview candidates numbering twice the total vacancy will be shortlisted.

Apart from the recruitment for upper subordinate services, UPPSC would also recruit for Assistant Conservator of Forest and Range Forest Officer posts under Assistant Conservator of Forest / Range Forest Officer Services for which the vacancies are 2 and 53, respectively.

