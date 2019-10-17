Uttar Pradesh Civil Services 2019 Exam Details Out

UPPSC PCS 2019: Apply Online at uppsc.up.nic.in latest by November 13

Uttar Pradesh Civil Services exam details have been announced. The exam otherwise referred to as Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam or the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) exam, will be conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Along with general and special recruitment to posts within state upper subordinate services, the Commission would also conduct exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) / Range Forest Officer (RFO) Services.

Candidates can register for the exam till November 13. However the option to deposit the application fee will close on November 11.

UPPSC would select candidates on the basis of preliminary exam and main exam, which would comprise a written test and an interview round. The preliminary exam will be held at Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Gautambuddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Sitapur and Varanasi. The prelims would consist of two compulsory papers of which answer sheet be on OMR sheets.

"Presently, the number of vacancies for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination under General Recruitment are about 300 and for Special Recruitment number of vacancy is 09 and for the Assistant Conservator of Forest / Range Forest Officer Services Examination the number of vacancies for the post of Assistant conservator of Forest is 02 and for the post of Range Forest Officer the number of vacancies is 53," reads the exam notice released by the Commission.

