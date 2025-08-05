Uttar Pradesh Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released For BTech, BArch, Download Result Here

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out 2025: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List today, August 5, 2025 for Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) and Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) (only JEE candidates). Candidates who applied for the counselling process can check and download the allotment list on the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UPTAC Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Download Seat Allotment Result?

Visit the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for UPTAC B.Arch. (NATA) Counselling 2025" or "Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for UPTAC B.Tech Counselling 2025" to check the seat allotment result for respective programs.

A new page will open.

Select your registration type, enter application number and password.

Click on "Sign in" and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Candidates who are satisfied with their result can specify their willingness- whether they would like to accept (freeze) or reject the current round result (float) until August 7, 2025. They can pay the fees also for the seat confirmation in the same period.

Candidates who wish to withdraw from the admission process can specify on the official website before August 7, 2025.