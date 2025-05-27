Advertisement

UPPSC PCS Mains 2025: UPPSC PCS Exam Begins On June 29, Check Details

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam: The UPPSC PCS Main exam will be held from June 29 to July 2 in two shifts daily.

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the schedule for Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Main examination. Those who have cleared the preliminary examination can check the exam calendar by visiting the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the UPPSC PCS Main exam will be held from June 29 to July 2 in two shifts daily, forenoon session will take place from 9AM to 12 noon and the afternoon session, from 2.30PM to 5.30PM.

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2025: Exam Schedule

Date           Forenoon Session               Afternoon Session

June 29      Paper-1: Essay                     Essay

June 30     Paper- 2: General Studies-I    Paper 3: General Studies-III

July 1        Paper-4: General Studies-III  Paper 4: General Studies-IV

July 2        Paper-6: General Studies-V    Paper-7: General Studies-VI

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam 2025: How To Access Exam Calendar

  • Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on "Forthcoming Exams" under the "Important Segments" section.
  • Then, click on "UPPSC Exam Calendar 2025"
  • Exam calendar will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and save the exam calendar for future use.

UPPSC Prelims 2024

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had conducted the UPPSC PCS prelims on December 22, 2024 and the result was declared on February 28, 2025.

A total of 15,066 candidates were selected for UPPSC PCS Mains.

