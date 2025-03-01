UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 Result Out, 15,066 Students Qualify For Mains, Check Details

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results of the Combined State/Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024. A total of 15,066 candidates have qualified for the main exam. The result can be accessed on the official website.

"Based on the preliminary examination, a total of 15,066 candidates have qualified for the main examination. The result is available on the commission's website: uppsc.up.nic.in. A total of 947 vacancies will be filled through the main exam," the official said in an official notice.

A total of 5,76,154 candidates had applied for the Prelims. Out of them, 2,43,111 candidates appeared in the first session, while 2,41,359 in the second session.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the UPPSC PCS official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

List of candidates qualified for main in combined state/upper subordinate services (pre) exam 2024

A new page will open, check your result in the PDF file.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key was issued on December 26, with objections allowed until December 31. The prelims exam was conducted on December 22 in two shifts.

Check the result PDF file