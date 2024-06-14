UPSC Engineering Services 2024 Main Admit Card Out, Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Engineering Services (Mains) exam 2024. Candidates who have qualified for the Mains exam can visit the official website of the UPSC for downloading the admit card. They will be required to enter their login credentials for downloading the admit cards.



The applicants must carry a print out of the e-Admit Card to the examination hall as they will not be allowed to enter the centre without the admit card.



Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and verify the details on the e-admit Card carefully.





Steps for downloading the admit card

Step 1 : Visit the official website of UPSC at - https://upsconline.nic.in/

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2024 e - Admit Card.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get your admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Candidates should also note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other examination venue except the examination venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card.



UPSC will be conducting the Engineering Services (Main) Examination – 2024 at various centres/venues across India on June 23, 2024.