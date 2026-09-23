UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026 Expected Soon; Check Likely Release Date

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA II), 2026 soon. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their qualification status on the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The written examination was held across the country on September 13, 2026 and exam result is likely to be released in the last week of September or the first week of October 2026.

UPSC is expected to release the written examination result in PDF format. The PDF will contain the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

How to Check UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026

Candidates can check their result by following these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in .

. Go to the Examinations or What's New section.

Look for the link related to NDA & NA Examination (II), 2026.

Click on the link for the written examination result.

Open the result PDF.

Use the search option to find your roll number.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

What Happens After the NDA 2 Result?

Clearing the written examination is only the first step in the NDA selection process.

Candidates whose roll numbers are listed in the result PDF will have to register online at joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the result being declared. This registration is required for the allocation of their SSB centre and interview dates.

The next stage is the Services Selection Board (SSB) process, which is conducted over several days.

The first stage generally includes the Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) Test and the Picture Perception and Discussion Test (PP&DT).

Candidates who qualify in the first stage proceed to the second stage. This includes psychological tests, Group Testing Officer (GTO) tasks, a personal interview and a conference.

Candidates recommended by the SSB are then required to undergo a medical examination conducted by a Board of Service Medical Officers.

After all the stages are completed, the UPSC prepares the final merit list according to the prescribed selection criteria.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination should therefore keep a regular check on the official UPSC and Indian Army websites.