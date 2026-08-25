UPSC Invites Applications For 80 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Posts, Check Details

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for direct recruitment to various posts in the Government of India. Interested candidates can apply through the Online Recruitment Application portal, upsconline.nic.in/ora, from August 22 to September 11.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 80 vacancies for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Category-Wise Vacancy Details

Of the total 80 vacancies, 29 posts are reserved for the unreserved category, eight for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 18 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 15 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 10 for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Three of the 80 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be placed at Level 10 in the Pay Matrix, according to the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Age Limit

The upper age limit is:

35 years for Unreserved (UR) and EWS candidates

38 years for OBC candidates

40 years for SC and ST candidates

The age limit is further relaxable by up to 10 years for PwBD candidates, subject to a maximum age limit of 56 years.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold a degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification.

A diploma in Company Law, Labour Laws or Public Administration is desirable.

Duties Of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner

The duties of an Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner include overseeing work related to enforcement, recovery, accounts, administration, cash, legal matters, pension, and computer-related functions.

The role also involves carrying out statutory and administrative functions, including conducting inquiries, settling claims, handling general administration, maintaining cash books, reconciling bank statements, and preparing Management Information System (MIS) returns.

Other Details

The post is permanent and falls under Central Board Group 'A', non-ministerial, equivalent to Group 'A' posts in the Central Government at the corresponding pay level. The probation period will be one year.

Candidates have been advised to provide a correct and active email address in their online application, as all correspondence from the Commission will be made through email only.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit documents supporting their claims for the post. The documents will be scrutinised, and candidates who fulfil all the eligibility conditions will be called for an interview.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Check the detailed advertisement