UPSC Invites Applications For Direct Recruitment To Various Government Posts, Check Details

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to 34 posts across various departments and ministries. Those interested and eligible can apply through the UPSC's online recruitment application portal.

The online application process began on August 8. The last date to submit applications is 6pm on August 28 for posts other than those under the Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh. For posts under the UT of Ladakh, the deadline is September 4.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The vacancies announced include:

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil): 1 post in the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics): 9 posts in the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships, Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

Assistant Director (Engineering): 1 post in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

Superintendent Translation (Hindi Branch): 1 post in the Official Languages Wing, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice.

Research Officer: 11 posts in the National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Horticulture Development Officer: 4 posts in the Horticulture Department, Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Soil Conservation Assistant: 7 posts in Command Area Development, Agricultural Department, Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility

The eligibility criteria vary depending on the post. For instance, candidates applying for Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) must have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification, along with two years of supervisory experience in the design, maintenance, and construction of structural and reinforced concrete works.

Check the detailed notification here

For the Research Officer post, candidates must hold a master's degree in Geography, Geology, Applied Geology, Geoinformatics, GIS and Remote Sensing, Geomatics or Geospatial Technology, with the prescribed subject studied at the bachelor's degree level. The post also requires five years of experience in geographical and cartographical teaching or research involving data collection and preparation of maps.

For the Horticulture Development Officer post, candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in Horticulture Science or Agriculture Science. The post is specifically for eligible domiciles of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates, except women, SC, ST and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25. The fee can be paid through credit card, debit card, UPI or internet banking. The official notice states that there is no fee exemption for OBC, EWS or unreserved male candidates.

How To Apply

Eligible candidates are required to submit their applications online through the UPSC Online Recruitment Application portal. Candidates are advised to read the detailed instructions before filling out the application and keep the required documents ready. The Commission has also advised applicants to use Aadhaar as the identification document for verification and authentication.

Candidates should carefully enter all details in the application form, as submission of incorrect information may lead to rejection during computer-based shortlisting and could also result in debarment by the Commission.