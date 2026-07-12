UPSC Recruitment 2026: Online Applications Open Till July 31, Check Link Here

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to 241 Group A and Group B posts. The vacancies include Assistant Soil Chemist, Prosecutor, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor in various disciplines, along with several other posts across different ministries and departments.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal. The last date to submit the application form is July 31, 2026, while candidates can print their submitted application till August 1, 2026. Applicants are advised to read the official notification carefully and ensure they meet the post-wise eligibility criteria before applying.

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Visit the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsc.gov.in.

Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR), if not already registered.

Log in using your registered credentials.

Select the desired post under Advertisement No. 08/2026.

Fill in the application form with the required personal, educational and experience details.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Review the details and submit the application form.

Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates must complete the online application process by July 31, 2026.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the eligibility conditions prescribed for the respective post. The key requirements are:

Educational qualification varies depending on the post.

Assistant Soil Chemist applicants must have a Master's degree in Agriculture/Agricultural Chemistry with the required specialisation.

Relevant work experience is mandatory for several posts.

Law-related posts require a Law degree along with the prescribed experience.

Medical posts require MBBS, postgraduate medical qualifications and relevant teaching/professional experience.

The age limit differs according to the post and category.

Age relaxation is available for reserved categories as per Government of India rules.

Candidates should check the official notification for detailed post-wise eligibility requirements before applying.