UPSC Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 105 Group A And B Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for direct recruitment to 105 Group A and Group B posts across various ministries and departments of the Government of India. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal from June 27 to July 17, 2026.

The recruitment drive covers vacancies in several ministries, including Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ayush, Civil Aviation, Corporate Affairs, Culture, Defence, and Health and Family Welfare. The posts include Joint Director, Aeronautical Officer, Legal Officer, Company Prosecutor, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, Civilian Assistant Security Officer, Store Officer, Senior Photographic Officer, Photographic Officer, Medical Officer/Research Officer (Siddha), Specialist Grade III (Orthopaedics), and Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Cardiology, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, and Neurology), among others.

Candidates can access the detailed advertisement on the UPSC website. The notification contains post-wise eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, experience requirements, reservation details, pay levels, selection process, and other conditions of service.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

Visit the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal.

Register and complete the online application form.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Applicants have been advised to read the detailed notification carefully before submitting their applications and ensure that they fulfil all eligibility conditions for the post they are applying for.

The last date to submit the online application is July 17, 2026.