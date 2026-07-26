UPSC Principal And Vice Principal Recruitment 2026: Apply For 828 Posts By August 14, Apply Link Here

UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 124 Principal and 704 Vice Principal posts in the Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi. A total of 828 vacancies will be filled through direct recruitment. The online application process commenced on July 25, 2026, and candidates can submit their applications until 6 PM on August 14, 2026.

UPSC will conduct a Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) on November 1, 2026, to shortlist candidates for the interview stage. Interested candidates meeting the prescribed educational qualifications, experience requirements, and age criteria can apply through the official UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal.

Click here: UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Application Form 2026

UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Online application begins: July 25, 2026

July 25, 2026 Last date to apply: August 14, 2026 (6 PM)

August 14, 2026 (6 PM) Combined Recruitment Test (CRT): November 1, 2026

November 1, 2026 Interview: To be announced separately by UPSC

UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive will fill 828 posts in the Education Department, Government of NCT of Delhi:

Principal: 124 vacancies

124 vacancies Vice Principal: 704 vacancies

704 vacancies Total vacancies: 828

The vacancies include reservation for various categories, including Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), as per government norms.

UPSC Principal and Vice Principal Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

For Principal

Master's Degree from a recognised university/institute.

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.).

10 years' teaching experience as Vice Principal/Post Graduate Teacher/Trained Graduate Teacher in a recognised school.

Age limit: 50 years (UR/EWS), 53 years (OBC), 55 years (SC/ST), with relaxation for eligible PwBD candidates.

For Vice Principal

Master's Degree from a recognised university/institute.

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.).

Two years' experience as Post Graduate Teacher or three years' experience as Trained Graduate Teacher.

Age limit: 35 years (UR/EWS), 38 years (OBC), 40 years (SC/ST), with applicable relaxations for PwBD candidates.

Interested and eligible candidates should complete their applications before the deadline and keep checking the UPSC website for updates on the recruitment test and interview schedule.