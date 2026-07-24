UPSC Invites Applications For 40 Assistant Professor Posts, Check Key Details

UPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for 47 vacancies, including posts such as Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor, Assistant Soil Chemist, Prosecutor, Deputy Assistant Director (Entomology), Entomologist, and Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology). Candidates can submit their applications through the UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal until 6 pm on July 31, 2026.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment includes the following posts:

Assistant Soil Chemist - 2 posts

Prosecutor - 1 post

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Clinical Hematology) - 9 posts

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Endocrinology) - 10 posts

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Neonatology) - 13 posts

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Nuclear Medicine) - 3 posts

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Pulmonary Medicine) - 3 posts

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Paediatric Cardiology) - 1 post

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Surgical Gastroenterology) - 1 post

Deputy Assistant Director (Entomology) - 2 posts

Entomologist (CCCO) - 1 post

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology) - 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualifications and experience requirements vary depending on the post. While medical faculty positions require an MBBS degree along with relevant postgraduate super-specialty qualifications and teaching experience, other posts require qualifications such as master's degrees in agriculture, zoology, public health entomology, toxicology, or law, along with the prescribed professional experience. The detailed eligibility criteria are available in the official UPSC recruitment notification.

Age Limit

The upper age limit varies by post and category. Depending on the post, the upper age limit ranges from 33 to 45 years, with applicable relaxations for reserved categories and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), as per Government of India norms.

Salary

Selected candidates will be placed in Pay Levels 8, 10, and 11 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix, depending on the post. Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor posts also carry Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) in addition to the basic pay.

Application Deadline

The last date to submit applications is 6 pm on July 31, 2026. UPSC has advised applicants to fill in the application form carefully, as incorrect information may lead to rejection during the recruitment process.